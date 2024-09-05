Vinyl Record Show of Houston

Photo courtesy of Vinyl Record Show of Dallas-Fort Worth
The Vinyl Record Show will feature vinyl enthusiasts as they gather to celebrate the timeless charm of analog sound. With over 25 vendors from Texas and surrounding states, there will be a selection spread across 70 tables.
WHEN
WHERE
Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal Fairgrounds