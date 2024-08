BAPP's Houston Black Theatre Week will feature Mr. Booker T at the Door from Vincent Victoria Presents. Booker T. Washington is the most famous black man in America in 1901 and receives an invitation to dinner at the White House with President Roosevelt. While in DC, Booker stays with a prominent African American family, The McKinlays. Tensions arise because of the opposing views offered on how to advance the black race in a time of strict segregation in the US.