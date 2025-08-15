Villa Albertine presents Films on the Green: 8 Women

Rienzi will host an outdoor screening of black comedy musical mystery film 8 Women (8 femmes, 2002), presented as part of Villa Albertine's “Films on the Green” French film series. This film will be screened in French with English subtitles.

Catherine Deneuve (The Musketeer), Isabelle Huppert (The Swindle), and Fanny Ardant (Elizabeth) star in this mystery about a wealthy industrialist who has been found murdered in his home while his family gathers for the holiday season. The house is isolated in a snow storm and the phone lines have been cut. Eight women are his potential murderers: his calculating wife, his two mischievous daughters, his meddling mother-in-law, his neurotic sister-in-law, his sexy sister, the faithful family cook, and the sultry new maid. Each woman is a suspect. Each has a motive.