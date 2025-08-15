Villa Albertine and The Menil Collection present Films on the Green: Beauty and the Beast

The Menil Collection presents the screening of Jean Cocteau’s classic romantic feature Beauty and the Beast (La Belle et la Bête, 1946), presented as part of Villa Albertine's Films on the Green outdoor film series.\

In French with English subtitles, Jean Cocteau’s sublime adaptation of Madame Leprince de Beaumont’s fairy-tale masterpiece - in which the pure love of a beautiful girl melts the heart of a feral but gentle beast - is a landmark of motion picture fantasy, with romantic performances by Jean Marais and Josette Day.