Urban Souls Dance Company presents Truth Be Told

Photo courtesy of Urban Souls Dance Company

Truth Be Told is Urban Souls Dance Company’s annual Black History Month dance concert, presented by Black Arts Movement Houston. Through contemporary dance, African American vernacular movement, and embodied storytelling, the concert honors the stories, ancestors, and cultural legacies that shape the Black experience.

Blending historic repertory with bold new choreography, Truth Be Told explores memory, courage, joy, and resilience, centering truth-telling as both an act of resistance and a pathway to healing. The evening invites audiences into a shared space of reflection and connection, affirming Black humanity while celebrating the enduring power of culture, lineage, and liberation through dance.

WHEN

WHERE

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.thehobbycenter.org/events/truth-be-told/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
