At Up Close and Personal: Jazz at Alta Arts, musicians play everyday standards in a non-everyday manner. Even the musicians on stage might not always know what’s coming next.

The event is a look behind the curtain and perhaps a smattering of ruminationous parlance on the nature of creativity and improvisation in music.

Musicians will include David Caceres, saxophone; Brennen Nase, guitar; Paul English, piano; Thomas Helton, bass; Tim Solook, drums; and Natalie Broussard, voice.