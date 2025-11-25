University of St. Thomas presents Deck the Mall

The University of St. Thomas will sparkle with Christmas joy at Deck the Mall, an annual tradition that brings together students, alumni, faculty, staff, and neighbors for a night of celebration. The evening begins with the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, led by UST President Dr. Sinda Vanderpool. Once the tree is aglow, the campus transforms into a festive winter wonderland.

Guests can enjoy camel rides, a petting zoo, and even real snow. Families can capture photos in a giant snow globe, craft custom ornaments, build gingerbread houses and explore holiday-themed activities throughout the mall.

Inside Jones Hall, guests can warm up with hot cocoa and cookies while watching holiday films. Performances throughout the night will feature the UST Spirit Team, carols from Vessels, music from the UST Jazz Band, tinikling and Matachines cultural dances, and a nativity skit from St. Ambrose Youth Ministry.

There will also be Santa visits, student-run treat booths, a Christmas Tree Decorating Contest, and more festive cheer.