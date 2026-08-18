University of Houston School of Theatre and Dance presents Lunch Bunch
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Image courtesy of University of Houston School of Theatre and Dance
Seven public defenders search for meaning, belonging, and something resembling order through their hurried quest for the perfect lunch - while battling ACS, inequality, burnout, and a heaping helping of existential dread.
Seven public defenders search for meaning, belonging, and something resembling order through their hurried quest for the perfect lunch - while battling ACS, inequality, burnout, and a heaping helping of existential dread.