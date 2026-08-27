University of Houston Hilton College presents Corks & Forks

Corks & Forks is an annual culinary and wine experience hosted by the Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership, bringing together food, wine, culture, and community. Now in its fifth year, the event is fully planned and executed by students, giving them the opportunity to put their hospitality knowledge and leadership skills into practice while creating a memorable experience for guests.

This year’s Corks & Forks celebrates 250 years of friendship, heritage, and hospitality between the United States and France. Guests are invited to raise a glass and commemorate 250 years of innovation, leadership, and legacy while exploring the rich history, culture, and enduring influence of both nations.

The evening features six sparkling wines from the United States and France, thoughtfully paired with a selection of globally inspired cuisine. Each carefully curated bite is designed to complement its wine pairing while highlighting the lasting culinary influence and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Together, these pairings celebrate culture, craftsmanship, connection, and the art of hospitality, creating an unforgettable tasting experience while showcasing the creativity, dedication, and professionalism of the students who bring Corks & Forks to life.