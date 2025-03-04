University of Houston Downtown presents UHD vitalvoices: The Rise of Black Women in Higher Education

Photo courtsey of Dr. Pruitt

Black women have been teaching in Texas colleges and universities since the late 19th century. Dr. Bernadette Pruitt’s manuscript project unearths this story and pays homage to generations of college professors in the Texas academy who have served the state and their students well. Dr. Pruitt is the first Black woman to earn a PhD in History from the University of Houston. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Texas Southern University. She has been a member of the Department of History at Sam Houston State University since 1996.