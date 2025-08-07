University of Houston-Downtown presents "Katrina 20 Years Later: Loss, Resilience, and Houston’s Response"

Former Houston mayor Bill White will joins a panel discussion as a tribute to Houston and its heroic efforts in supporting survivors of Hurricane Katrina 20 years ago. The event, "Katrina 20 Years Later: Loss, Resilience, and Houston’s Response," is the first of a two-part series and kicks off UHD’s Fall 2025 President’s Lecture Series.

In 2005 when Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, many New Orleanians evacuated to Houston, including those shuttled to the Astrodome. Journalist Mia Gradney, KHOU 11 Evening News Anchor, who reported on Katrina and its aftermath, will moderate the panel discussion.

Panelists include White, Senior Management Advisor, who served as Houston’s mayor during Katrina; UHD Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Deborah E. Bordelon, Ph.D.; Francisco Sanchez Jr., Senior Advisor for Economic Development at Hagerty Consulting, who served on Harris County’s Command Staff during Katrina, led Joint Information Center efforts, and opened the Astrodome to 200,000 storm survivors; and Kionna Walker LeMalle, UHD Director of Executive Communications, whose novel “Behind the Waterline” captures this period of history.