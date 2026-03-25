University of Houston-Downtown presents Chili Cook-Off

eventdetail
University of Houston-Downtown

The University of Houston-Downtown will present their annual Chili Cook-Off, an outdoor, family-friendly event with music, adult beverages (ages 21 and older), and booths with a variety of wares from local businesses. Attendees can enjoy a DJ, face painting, bounce house, photo booth, carnival games, video games, and a special appearance by UHD mascot Ed-U-Gator. The first 100 registered attendees will receive an exclusive UHD Chili Cook-Off swag item at the Hospitality Tent Check-in.

Proceeds from the Chili Cook-Off will benefit UHD students by supporting scholarships and providing basic needs assistance.

The University of Houston-Downtown will present their annual Chili Cook-Off, an outdoor, family-friendly event with music, adult beverages (ages 21 and older), and booths with a variety of wares from local businesses. Attendees can enjoy a DJ, face painting, bounce house, photo booth, carnival games, video games, and a special appearance by UHD mascot Ed-U-Gator. The first 100 registered attendees will receive an exclusive UHD Chili Cook-Off swag item at the Hospitality Tent Check-in.

Proceeds from the Chili Cook-Off will benefit UHD students by supporting scholarships and providing basic needs assistance.

WHEN

WHERE

University of Houston-Downtown (UHD)
1 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.uhd.edu/chili

TICKET INFO

$20 per person; children 12 and younger are free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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