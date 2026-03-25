University of Houston-Downtown presents Chili Cook-Off

The University of Houston-Downtown will present their annual Chili Cook-Off, an outdoor, family-friendly event with music, adult beverages (ages 21 and older), and booths with a variety of wares from local businesses. Attendees can enjoy a DJ, face painting, bounce house, photo booth, carnival games, video games, and a special appearance by UHD mascot Ed-U-Gator. The first 100 registered attendees will receive an exclusive UHD Chili Cook-Off swag item at the Hospitality Tent Check-in.

Proceeds from the Chili Cook-Off will benefit UHD students by supporting scholarships and providing basic needs assistance.