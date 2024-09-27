University of Houston - Downtown 50th Anniversary Gala

The University of Houston-Downtown will celebrate ﬁve decades of educational excellence at its black-tie 50th Anniversary Gala.

Emceed by retired KPRC 2 meteorologist and news show host Khambrel Marshall, the gala evening includes a cocktail hour, dinner with wine pairings, a silent auction, a wine pull, entertainment by stand-up comedian Chinedu Ogu, performances by UHD students, and dancing to the David Caceres Band.

Since its founding in 1974, UHD has been a proud cornerstone of the Houston region, nurturing almost 70,000 remarkable alumni who have made indelible marks on their respective ﬁelds. Three of those alumni will be honored with the Alum on the Rise, Distinguished Alum Award, and Alum Entrepreneur awards.

Funds raised at the event will support student scholarships to ensure future Gators have the necessary resources to achieve their academic dreams.