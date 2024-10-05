United Way of Greater Houston presents Rappel for a Reason
Photo courtesy of Ericka Hernandez
26 stories, 20,000 feet of rope. Rappel for a Reason aims to support of the United Way of Greater Houston’s work to connect people to possibility. This will be a day of rappelling, on-the-ground activities, music, food, and drinks.
WHEN
WHERE
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Suites Houston by the Galleria
5353 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056, USA
https://unitedwayhouston.org/rappel/
TICKET INFO
