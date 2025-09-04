Ucross Foundation presents Ucross Gala & Benefit

Ucross Foundation, the nationally renowned artist residency program, presents the Ucross Gala & Benefit. The evening will celebrate the legacy of the nonprofit organization’s late founder through the presentation of the 2025 Raymond Plank Award for Visionary Leadership to Corbin Robertson, Jr., of Houston.

The festivities will feature performances by Ucross Fellow Jack Wolff of the Houston Ballet, alongside Aoi Fujiwara and Eric Best, as well as live painting by Ucross Fellow Don Stinson of Austin. There will also be an artful dinner and a live auction, which will provide opportunities to bid on travel packages, experiences, and artwork.