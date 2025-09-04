Ucross Foundation presents Ucross Gala & Benefit

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Ucross Foundation

Ucross Foundation, the nationally renowned artist residency program, presents the Ucross Gala & Benefit. The evening will celebrate the legacy of the nonprofit organization’s late founder through the presentation of the 2025 Raymond Plank Award for Visionary Leadership to Corbin Robertson, Jr., of Houston.

The festivities will feature performances by Ucross Fellow Jack Wolff of the Houston Ballet, alongside Aoi Fujiwara and Eric Best, as well as live painting by Ucross Fellow Don Stinson of Austin. There will also be an artful dinner and a live auction, which will provide opportunities to bid on travel packages, experiences, and artwork.

WHEN

WHERE

POST Houston
401 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77201, USA
https://www.ucrossfoundation.org/houston_gala.html

TICKET INFO

$500-$50,000

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
