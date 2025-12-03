TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights

Houston Zoo

Zoo Lights is a holiday lights experience where visitors can explore the fantastical and let their imagination run wild as they adventure through the Houston Zoo as they’ve never seen it before. From fanciful bursts of color in the Enchanted Forest to the dazzling sights at Iridescent Immersion, there’s no end to the delights.

WHEN

WHERE

Houston Zoo
6200 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.houstonzoo.org/events/txu-energy-presents-zoo-lights/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
