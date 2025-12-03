TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights

Zoo Lights is a holiday lights experience where visitors can explore the fantastical and let their imagination run wild as they adventure through the Houston Zoo as they’ve never seen it before. From fanciful bursts of color in the Enchanted Forest to the dazzling sights at Iridescent Immersion, there’s no end to the delights.
Zoo Lights is a holiday lights experience where visitors can explore the fantastical and let their imagination run wild as they adventure through the Houston Zoo as they’ve never seen it before. From fanciful bursts of color in the Enchanted Forest to the dazzling sights at Iridescent Immersion, there’s no end to the delights.