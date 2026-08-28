Visitors can experience the artistry, culture, and innovation of the beauty industry at the inaugural Trailblazers & Trendsetters Hair Show and Beauty Expo. The event will bring together hair professionals, beauty enthusiasts, students, and industry insiders for a full day of education, inspiration, shopping, and entertainment.

Attendees can explore the Expo and Vendor Marketplace, participate in professional education sessions, enjoy live demonstrations, and experience dynamic main-stage programming. The event will culminate with a Hair Presentation Showcase, where talented stylists, salons, and beauty brands will present their best work and compete for a $5,000 business grant and additional resources.