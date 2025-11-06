TMC Helix Park presents Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

TMC Helix Park's annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony will feature live ensemble entertainment by HSPVA students. The holiday tree comes to life at 5:45 pm, followed by a holiday light display throughout Helix Park. Visitors can enjoy complimentary hot cocoa, holiday treats, and more.

