Titanic: An Immersive Voyage

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Titanic: An Immersive Voyage

Visitors can experience the legendary tale of the Titanic at Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Featuring more than 300 artifacts, life-sized reconstructed rooms, 3D views, video animations, and state-of-the-art technology, the immersive experience offers a journey through one of history’s most iconic tragedies.

From the ship’s grand construction to its fatal collision with the iceberg, visitors will get fully immersed in the Titanic's story. Guests can wander through its lavish halls, watch the iceberg appear, and relive the ship’s dramatic final moments. There will also be a virtual reality exploration of the Titanic’s wreck site more than 2.5 miles deep into the ocean.

Visitors can experience the legendary tale of the Titanic at Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Featuring more than 300 artifacts, life-sized reconstructed rooms, 3D views, video animations, and state-of-the-art technology, the immersive experience offers a journey through one of history’s most iconic tragedies.

From the ship’s grand construction to its fatal collision with the iceberg, visitors will get fully immersed in the Titanic's story. Guests can wander through its lavish halls, watch the iceberg appear, and relive the ship’s dramatic final moments. There will also be a virtual reality exploration of the Titanic’s wreck site more than 2.5 miles deep into the ocean.

WHEN

WHERE

Exhibition Hub Art Center Houston
2501 Commerce St, Houston, TX 77003, USA
https://feverup.com/m/754592

TICKET INFO

$21.90-$39.40; children under the age of 4 are free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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