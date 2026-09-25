Visitors can experience the legendary tale of the Titanic at Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Featuring more than 300 artifacts, life-sized reconstructed rooms, 3D views, video animations, and state-of-the-art technology, the immersive experience offers a journey through one of history’s most iconic tragedies.

From the ship’s grand construction to its fatal collision with the iceberg, visitors will get fully immersed in the Titanic's story. Guests can wander through its lavish halls, watch the iceberg appear, and relive the ship’s dramatic final moments. There will also be a virtual reality exploration of the Titanic’s wreck site more than 2.5 miles deep into the ocean.