Theatre Under The Stars presents Lights Up Gala

Theatre Under The Stars will host its 2026 Lights Up Gala, headlined by stage and screen star Megan Hilty. The annual event brings together Houston’s arts supporters for an evening of entertainment and philanthropy benefiting TUTS’ artistic, education, and community programs.

The gala will honor Demetra & Franklin D.R. Jones, Jr. for their exceptional leadership and longtime support of Theatre Under The Stars and the Houston arts community.

Tony Award® nominee Hilty - best known for her role as Ivy Lynn in NBC’s Smash - will headline the evening with a special performance. She most recently starred in the Broadway musical Death Becomes Her, earning nominations for a Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Drama League Award.