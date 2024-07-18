Theatre Suburbia presents Two Witches, No Waiting

Arlene Marcus and her sister, Elzbeth, are known far and wide in South Texas as friendly, charitable and a little eccentric. This is understandable, because it is also known that they are witches. At least, that's the story, especially the one spread by their housekeeper, Opal Dunn, just before she vanished without a trace.

Sheriff Jeb Abercrombie seems a little shy about investigating for some reason, which bothers Elzbeth, who has a crush on the lawman. Arlene's son, Jeremy, tries to keep a lid on things by trying to get the sisters to sell their house. And who wants desperately to buy the property? Eustace Sternwood, his fiancés father. Of course, Sternwood didn't reckon on dealing with people who read bumps on his head, a "recipe book" full of spells and potions and getting lost in Elzbeth's "mystery room."

Jeremy already has his hands full, so what happens when he seems to be falling in love with Bonnie, the new housekeeper? And just who is she? And why does she keep making reports to someone over her cellphone? It's a heady brew of twists and turns, where barn owls spy on people through windows, closets fly open and even the house itself seems alive.