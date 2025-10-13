Theatre Southwest presents Lone Star Spirits

Lone Star Spirits is a ghost story comedy in which Marley is hoping for a quick trip home with her hipster fiancé, Ben, to the dwindling Texas town where she grew up. Upon entering her estranged father's liquor store, which may or may not be haunted, she encounters Drew, her football hero ex-boyfriend, and Jessica, the former classmate and current single mom, looking to drag Marley into a two-woman bachelorette party.

The play, written by Josh Tobiessen and directed by Randall Packer, takes a hilarious and sympathetic look at those who leave their hometowns, and the ghosts that haunt us either way.