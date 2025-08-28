The Woodlands Children's Festival: Little Woodfest

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is transforming into “Little Woodfest” for this year’s Children’s Festival, a family-friendly, kid-sized music festival with hands-on activities around every corner. There will be a kid-friendly concert series on the Main Stage featuring legendary and modern music; a chance to get hands-on with symphonic & scientific experiences in the South Plaza; funky parachutes, bubbles, and kites on The Lawn; Touch-a-Truck and train rides in the Gold Lot; rides and inflatables; arts & crafts; and more.