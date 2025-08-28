The Woodlands Children's Festival: Little Woodfest

WHEN
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is transforming into “Little Woodfest” for this year’s Children’s Festival, a family-friendly, kid-sized music festival with hands-on activities around every corner. There will be a kid-friendly concert series on the Main Stage featuring legendary and modern music; a chance to get hands-on with symphonic & scientific experiences in the South Plaza; funky parachutes, bubbles, and kites on The Lawn; Touch-a-Truck and train rides in the Gold Lot; rides and inflatables; arts & crafts; and more.
