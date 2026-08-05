The Woodlands Arts Council presents The Woodlands Fine Craft, Art & Design Show

The Woodlands Fine Craft, Art & Design Show is a curated indoor event offering a weekend of shopping, discovery, and inspiration. Patrons will discover original works by juried artists and designers from across the country while exploring Wearable Design & Jewelry, Art & Sculpture, and Fine Craft & Home Décor.

Returning favorites, including the opportunity to shop directly from the artists and the scheduled “Meet the Makers” Booth Talks, are complemented by live music throughout the weekend, specialty vendors, and an expanded visitor experience designed to inspire exploration and discovery.