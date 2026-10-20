The Woodlands Arts Council presents "The Art of Belonging” opening reception

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TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
The Woodlands Arts Council will present the opening reception and awards presentation for "The Art of Belonging," a juried exhibition featuring original work by members of The Woodlands Art League and Conroe Art League.
Visitors can celebrate local artists, explore the exhibition, and connect with fellow art enthusiasts. Juried by acclaimed Texas oil painter René Wiley, the exhibition features 30 artworks selected from 71 submissions.
The exhibition will remain on display through January 14, 2027.
The Woodlands Arts Council will present the opening reception and awards presentation for "The Art of Belonging," a juried exhibition featuring original work by members of The Woodlands Art League and Conroe Art League.
Visitors can celebrate local artists, explore the exhibition, and connect with fellow art enthusiasts. Juried by acclaimed Texas oil painter René Wiley, the exhibition features 30 artworks selected from 71 submissions.
The exhibition will remain on display through January 14, 2027.
Admission is free.