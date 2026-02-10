The Woodlands Arts Council presents “Quietly Made” opening reception

The Woodlands Arts Council will present “Quietly Made,” a collective exhibition featuring the work of three women artists: Jennifer Claussen, Jodi Walsh, and Brenda J. Bunten-Schloesser. The exhibition marks the Council’s first collective presentation, bringing together multiple artists whose practices are rooted in slowness, care, and close attention to materials.

Working with clay, fiber, and salvaged natural elements, each artist engages in a process that values touch, patience, and the quiet transformation of the everyday. The works in "Quietly Made" do not rush to be understood; they invite close looking and unhurried presence as forms are folded, stitched, gathered, and shaped by hand. Natural and repurposed materials carry traces of time, use, and place, offering warmth through their restraint and familiarity.

Curated by Annette Palmer, the exhibition finds comfort in process rather than spectacle. The artists share a respect for intentional making, for working slowly, and for letting materials speak softly. Together, these works create an atmosphere of calm and quiet connection, inviting viewers to slow down, notice, and be present with objects shaped by care.

The exhibition will remain on display through April 30.