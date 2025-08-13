The Woodlands Arts Council presents "Lessons in Expression" opening reception

The Woodlands Arts Council will present “Lessons in Expression,” an art show dedicated to showcasing the work of local art educators, celebrating the creativity leading art classrooms.

“Lessons in Expression” brings together 20 teachers whose commitment to creativity extends beyond their practice into the lives of countless students. As artists and educators, their sense of mission, dedication, and passion reflects their calling to inspire the next generation through artistic expression.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 23.