The Woodlands Arts Council presents "Heart of Glass" opening reception

The Woodlands Arts Council presents "Heart of Glass," an exhibition featuring the work of Michael Kerry Brown, Sally Pennington Moore, and their son, Patrick Kerry Brown. United by a passion for glassblowing, this family of artists demonstrates how a shared medium can inspire three distinct artistic voices, each shaped by personal experiences, creative exploration, and technical mastery.

For the Moore-Brown family, glass is more than a medium. It is a shared artistic language. Michael Kerry Brown explores the expressive possibilities of molten glass through sculptural form, while Sally Pennington Moore investigates the intersection of science and art. Patrick Kerry Brown draws on themes of mental health and music, using glassmaking as both a grounding practice and a powerful means of expression.

Beyond their individual studio practices, the family shares its expertise through Glassblowing Houston in Tomball, where they inspire creativity and technical skill in artists of all experience levels.

"Heart of Glass" invites visitors to experience the beauty, precision, and expressive power of contemporary glass art while discovering how one family's shared passion has evolved into three unique artistic journeys.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 8.