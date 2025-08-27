The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency presents 15th Annual Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon

Photo courtesy of The Women's Fund for Health Education and Resiliency

The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit committed to empowering Houston-area women and girls with the knowledge and confidence to take charge of their health, presents its 15th Annual Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon: Bloom Beyond Limits.

The celebration will feature keynote speaker Khori Dastoor, General Manager and CEO of Houston Grand Opera, who will share her journey of leadership and authenticity. The event will also include an educational session titled Unapologetically Me: Owning Your Confidence & Celebrating What Makes You Unique, open to all attendees.

There will also be a silent auction, along with the Baubles & Bubbles Champagne Raffle, offering opportunities to win prizes. The event’s Shopping Extravaganza will showcase twenty hand-selected boutique vendors.

WHEN

WHERE

The Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria
2222 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027, USA
https://my.onecause.com/event/organizations/335d5be5-f8ec-416e-a68d-6be9e818ca1e/events/vevt:5ce4e561-b7fe-4303-aa6b-68d8b726c609/home/story

TICKET INFO

$100-$400

