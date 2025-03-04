The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency presents 10th Annual Wine Dinner

The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, presents their 10th Annual Wine Dinner.

Chairs Vanessa and Chuck Ames will welcome guests while honoring the inaugural Toast to Resilience Class – a distinguished group of honorees whose leadership, compassion, and unwavering dedication reflect the very heart of the organization’s mission. Each honoree has championed the resilience of women and girls in the community, inspiring others to rise, thrive, and lead with confidence.

Gina Gaston Elie will be honored with the Resilient Heart Award; Paulina and Jim McGrath with the Visionary Spirit Award; and Chris Shepherd and Lindsey Brown with the Champions of Community Award.

The evening will include a four-course meal catered by Jackson & Company with wine pairings, a silent auction, big board, and a live auction.

Proceeds from the event support The Women’s Fund programs that serve to educate girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures, and publications focused on physical, mental, financial, emotional, health and wellness.

