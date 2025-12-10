The Women's Institute of Houston presents Larry Garmezy: "Bending Light" opening day

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Larry Garmezy

"Bending Light," featuring photography by Larry Garmezy, explores the hidden beauty and complexity of the natural world. A geologist by training, Garmezy brings a scientist’s eye and an artist’s curiosity to his work - capturing the unexpected patterns, distortions, and reflections shaped by light, color, and form.

Garmezy's images reveal how ripples in a spring, the tension of water around a leaf, or even the imperfections in centuries-old glass can transform the ordinary into the abstract. A member artist of Archway Gallery since 2011, Garmezy presents "Bending Light" as his eighth solo exhibition. Fifteen percent of sales support the Women’s Institute of Houston.

The exhibit will be on view through March 13, 2026.

"Bending Light," featuring photography by Larry Garmezy, explores the hidden beauty and complexity of the natural world. A geologist by training, Garmezy brings a scientist’s eye and an artist’s curiosity to his work - capturing the unexpected patterns, distortions, and reflections shaped by light, color, and form.

Garmezy's images reveal how ripples in a spring, the tension of water around a leaf, or even the imperfections in centuries-old glass can transform the ordinary into the abstract. A member artist of Archway Gallery since 2011, Garmezy presents "Bending Light" as his eighth solo exhibition. Fifteen percent of sales support the Women’s Institute of Houston.

The exhibit will be on view through March 13, 2026.

WHEN

WHERE

The Women's Institute of Houston
2202 Avalon Pl, Houston, TX 77019, USA
https://www.wih.org/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.