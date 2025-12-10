The Women's Institute of Houston presents Larry Garmezy: "Bending Light" opening day

"Bending Light," featuring photography by Larry Garmezy, explores the hidden beauty and complexity of the natural world. A geologist by training, Garmezy brings a scientist’s eye and an artist’s curiosity to his work - capturing the unexpected patterns, distortions, and reflections shaped by light, color, and form.

Garmezy's images reveal how ripples in a spring, the tension of water around a leaf, or even the imperfections in centuries-old glass can transform the ordinary into the abstract. A member artist of Archway Gallery since 2011, Garmezy presents "Bending Light" as his eighth solo exhibition. Fifteen percent of sales support the Women’s Institute of Houston.



The exhibit will be on view through March 13, 2026.