The Women's Home presents "Faces of Change" Mural Unveiling

The Women’s Home, together with Co-Chairs Alden Clark and Doug Parker, will present the public unveiling of “Faces of Change: Her Story is Houston’s Story,” a visionary new mural by acclaimed Houston artist Anat Ronen.

Guests will enjoy a DJ, 360 photobooth, tacos from Velvet Taco, a ribbon cutting, and special promotions at The Women's Home Cottage Shop.

“Faces of Change: Her Story is Houston’s Story” is a monumental 61-foot-by-20-foot mural that creates a permanent tribute to extraordinary women whose courage, vision and leadership have helped define Houston’s cultural, civic and social fabric. Created by Houston artist Anat Ronen, the mural will reflect the strength, resilience, diversity and enduring influence of Houston’s women while inviting generations of Houstonians to discover the stories of the women who helped shape the city they call home.

Ronen is a Houston-based multidisciplinary artist specializing in murals, street painting and works on canvas. Her work can be found throughout the greater Houston area in public spaces including interstate highways, bridges, buildings, churches and schools, as well as in museums and exhibitions across the United States and internationally in India, China and Australia.

Through “Faces of Change: Her Story is Houston’s Story,” The Women’s Home will celebrate six remarkable women while illuminating a much larger story - the countless ways women have shaped Houston’s identity, strengthened its communities and expanded its possibilities.