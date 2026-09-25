The VORTEX presents The Trial: A Funhouse Mirror Reflection of Race in America

The Trial: A Funhouse Mirror Reflection of Race in America embraces the absurd intricacies of being Black in America.

In the current political environment, with masked agents swooping in to arrest people on the streets with no clear crime; in this era of the deliberate erosion of voting rights with the intentional dilution of Black voices; in this time when dissent is silenced by force, the plight of Josef K. is far more than entertainment. His fall is a warped reflection of the reality marginalized people face in the current iteration of oppression.

One of Franz Kafka’s best-known works, The Trial tells the story of Josef K., a man arrested and prosecuted by an inaccessible authority for an unknown crime. Written in 1914-15 in Germany as World War I began, The Trial is considered a cornerstone of absurdist literature. Charles P. Stites has adapted the novel, bringing the story to life on stage for new generations.