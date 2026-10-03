The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical tells the story of Holly, an overworked Big City executive who returns to her quirky small hometown to save Christmas. Along the way, Holly juggles an old flame, a looming corporate merger, a cookie contest conspiracy, and a moose on the loose.

Packed with favorite holiday movie tropes and original pop songs such as, “Judge That Cookie” and “It Feels Like Christmas (Because It Is Literally Christmas),” the show offers a hilarious twist on the classic holiday movies audiences already know and love.