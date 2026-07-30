The Silos at Sawyer Yards presents Rona Lesser: "Form and Figure" opening reception

Rona Lesser has been making figurative work from live models doing short poses for many years, and has developed a recognizable style of line and shadow in watercolor. Recently, she started playing with semi-blind contour drawing from life, but mostly referencing fashion model photographs in magazines such as Paper City.

With the approach of semi-blind contour, Lesser looks at the model or reference photograph, and not at her hands, creating more abstract and interesting compositions based on figures. She then takes the shapes formed and adds even more shapes and colors with watercolor. It is a fun process, freeing her up from drawing realistically. This exhibit combines recent work done in both fashions.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 30.