The Silos at Sawyer Yards presents Brenda Bunten–Schloesser: "Changing Moments" opening reception

"Changing Moments" is a retrospective that showcases two decades of Brenda Bunten-Schloesser’s work, exploring life-changing events and the quiet moments of reflection. The exhibition features large-scale fiber wall sculptures incorporating traditional quilting techniques, painted cotton, and graphite drawings.

Using MX Cold Water Dye and Discharge Techniques, each piece forms organic shapes that tell intimate stories, inviting viewers to engage with the moments captured in time. Bunten-Schloesser’s work reflects a meditative process, blending technical mastery with emotional depth.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 5.