The Silos at Sawyer Yards presents Art Affair

The Silos at Sawyer Yards will celebrate the opening of "The Artist’s Palette," a tenant exhibition exploring how artists use color to express what words cannot. From bold strokes to subtle tones, each corridor of the Silos tells a story through hues, blues of memory, reds of passion, golds of hope, and quiet grays of reflection.

Art Affair will be an evening of art, live music, and curated food and drink tastings. Visitors can shop the exhibition, meet the artists, and immerse themselves in a colorful experience where emotion and expression take center stage.