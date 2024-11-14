The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary presents Reflections on Style: Fashion in the Fast Lane
Photo courtesy of Houston Texans Foundation
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary presents its annual fundraiser, Reflections on Style, a celebration of fashion, philanthropy, and community spirit. The theme embodies the elegance and unity of women coming together to create a meaningful impact. This event will honor Hannah McNair, the Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation.
