The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary presents Fashion Blooms: Jardins du Monde

Photo courtesy of The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary presents its fundraiser, Fashion Blooms: Jardins du Monde, a celebration of fashion, philanthropy, and community spirit. Following the luncheon, the Chic Boutique Showroom will host its four-day fashion sale, featuring a curated selection of "pre-loved" and new designer items.

WHEN

WHERE

River Oaks Country Club
1600 River Oaks Blvd, Houston, TX 77019, USA
https://sawahouston.org/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
