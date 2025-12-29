The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary presents Fashion Blooms: Jardins du Monde
Photo courtesy of The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary presents its fundraiser, Fashion Blooms: Jardins du Monde, a celebration of fashion, philanthropy, and community spirit. Following the luncheon, the Chic Boutique Showroom will host its four-day fashion sale, featuring a curated selection of "pre-loved" and new designer items.
WHEN
WHERE
River Oaks Country Club
1600 River Oaks Blvd, Houston, TX 77019, USA
https://sawahouston.org/
TICKET INFO
