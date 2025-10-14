The Salvation Army of Greater Houston presents Gift of Compassion Gala

The Salvation Army of Greater Houston will host the 2025 Gift of Compassion Gala. Former Houston Astro Jeff Bagwell will be the Community Honoree and CenterPoint Energy Foundation will be Corporate Honoree.

The gala will bring together leaders, supporters, and friends from across the Houston community to celebrate stories of lives transformed through The Salvation Army’s mission.

Proceeds from the evening will directly benefit The Salvation Army of Greater Houston’s life-changing programs, which provide shelter, food, rehabilitation, disaster relief, and essential social services to those most in need.