The Rose’s 35th Annual Shrimp Boil will feature an evening with food, live music, auctions, games, a cash bar, raffles, a "Thriller" dance-off, and an '80s costume contest. Guests can enjoy live auctions, participate in various games, and purchase commemorative t-shirts.

This year’s Shrimp Boil aims to raise $150,000 to support The Rose's life-saving work, providing breast health care screenings and diagnostics to all, regardless of their ability to pay.