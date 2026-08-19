The Roast of Willie D: Cooked by Legends

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Photo by Spike the Designer

Geto Boys legend Willie D, the fearless voice behind Willie D Live, headlines The Roast of Willie D: Cooked by Legends, a live comedy and music celebration marking six decades of his groundbreaking hip hop and media career. The event will be led by roast master D.L. Hughley and feature Cedric the Entertainer.

Geto Boys legend Willie D, the fearless voice behind Willie D Live, headlines The Roast of Willie D: Cooked by Legends, a live comedy and music celebration marking six decades of his groundbreaking hip hop and media career. The event will be led by roast master D.L. Hughley and feature Cedric the Entertainer.

WHEN

WHERE

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479, USA
https://us.atgtickets.com/events/the-roast-of-willie-d/smart-financial-centre/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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