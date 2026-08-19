Geto Boys legend Willie D, the fearless voice behind Willie D Live, headlines The Roast of Willie D: Cooked by Legends, a live comedy and music celebration marking six decades of his groundbreaking hip hop and media career. The event will be led by roast master D.L. Hughley and feature Cedric the Entertainer.
Geto Boys legend Willie D, the fearless voice behind Willie D Live, headlines The Roast of Willie D: Cooked by Legends, a live comedy and music celebration marking six decades of his groundbreaking hip hop and media career. The event will be led by roast master D.L. Hughley and feature Cedric the Entertainer.