The Pussycat Dolls in concert

The Pussycat Dolls, featuring Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts, come to The Woodlands as part of their PCD Forever tour. The group has released two albums in their career, most recently Doll Domination in 2008.
The Pussycat Dolls, featuring Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts, come to The Woodlands as part of their PCD Forever tour. The group has released two albums in their career, most recently Doll Domination in 2008.
WHEN
WHERE
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA