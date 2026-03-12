The Pussycat Dolls in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Pussycat Dolls

The Pussycat Dolls, featuring Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts, come to The Woodlands as part of their PCD Forever tour. The group has released two albums in their career, most recently Doll Domination in 2008.

WHEN

WHERE

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-pussycat-dolls-pcd-forever-tour-the-woodlands-texas-07-31-2026/event/3A006469D7ECDFBF

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
