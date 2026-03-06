The Project Dance Foundation presents Project Dance Houston

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Barbara Pendleton Photography

Dancers from all over Houston will join together to perform many different styles, genres, and expressions of dance with the common theme of "Dancing with Integrity to Inspire". There will be professional companies, dance schools, university dance programs, and more performing.

WHEN

WHERE

Levy Park
3801 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098, USA
https://www.facebook.com/events/1658569378516277

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
