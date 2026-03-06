The Project Dance Foundation presents Project Dance Houston
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Barbara Pendleton Photography
Dancers from all over Houston will join together to perform many different styles, genres, and expressions of dance with the common theme of "Dancing with Integrity to Inspire". There will be professional companies, dance schools, university dance programs, and more performing.
WHEN
WHERE
Levy Park
3801 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098, USA
https://www.facebook.com/events/1658569378516277
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
