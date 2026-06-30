The Progressive Forum presents Dr. Jill Biden

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Dr. Jill Biden

The Progressive Forum will present former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who will be in conversation with Progressive Forum Founding Executive Director Randall Morton. Dr. Biden will discuss her new memoir, View from the East Wing: A Memoir.

All tickets will include a copy of the book.

The Progressive Forum will present former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who will be in conversation with Progressive Forum Founding Executive Director Randall Morton. Dr. Biden will discuss her new memoir, View from the East Wing: A Memoir.

All tickets will include a copy of the book.

WHEN

WHERE

Wortham Theater Center
501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://ci.ovationtix.com/36901/production/1279894?performanceId=11827481

TICKET INFO

$54-$166

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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