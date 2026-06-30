The Progressive Forum presents Dr. Jill Biden

The Progressive Forum will present former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who will be in conversation with Progressive Forum Founding Executive Director Randall Morton. Dr. Biden will discuss her new memoir, View from the East Wing: A Memoir.
All tickets will include a copy of the book.
The Progressive Forum will present former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who will be in conversation with Progressive Forum Founding Executive Director Randall Morton. Dr. Biden will discuss her new memoir, View from the East Wing: A Memoir.