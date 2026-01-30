The Players Theatre Company presents Rumors

Neil Simon’s Rumors is a fast-paced farce that begins with an elegant dinner party gone hysterically wrong. Four couples arrive expecting a night of sophistication, only to discover the host has shot himself in the ear (not fatally) and his wife is missing. Desperate to cover up the scandal, they spin wilder and wilder stories, turning confusion into chaos as rumors fly faster than champagne corks.

Brimming with razor-sharp wit, slapstick mishaps, and Simon’s trademark charm, Rumors is a laugh-out-loud comedy that proves the truth may be the funniest thing of all.