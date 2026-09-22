The Music Box Theater presents Legends of the Hall

eventdetail
Ben Wheatley

The Music Box Theater cast pays tribute to Rock n Roll Hall of Fame icons in an all-new production, Legends of the Hall. Songs will honor the music from the 1950s onward that defined multiple generations.

In addition to rock n roll, the show will feature soul, pop, blues, rhythm and blues, and more genres in a high energy, laugh-filled celebration of the inductees and their music.

The show will feature classics originally sung by Carole King (“I Feel the Earth Move”), Smokey Robinson (“Second that Emotion”), Hall & Oates (“She’s Gone”), David Bowie/Nirvana (“The Man Who Sold the World”), Elvis (“Burning Love”), Dolly Parton/Whitney Houston (“I Will Always Love You”), and more.

The Music Box Theater cast pays tribute to Rock n Roll Hall of Fame icons in an all-new production, Legends of the Hall. Songs will honor the music from the 1950s onward that defined multiple generations.

In addition to rock n roll, the show will feature soul, pop, blues, rhythm and blues, and more genres in a high energy, laugh-filled celebration of the inductees and their music.

The show will feature classics originally sung by Carole King (“I Feel the Earth Move”), Smokey Robinson (“Second that Emotion”), Hall & Oates (“She’s Gone”), David Bowie/Nirvana (“The Man Who Sold the World”), Elvis (“Burning Love”), Dolly Parton/Whitney Houston (“I Will Always Love You”), and more.

WHEN

WHERE

The Music Box Theater
12777 Queensbury Ln, Houston, TX 77024, USA
https://www.themusicboxtheater.com

TICKET INFO

$42-$57

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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