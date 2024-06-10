Quantcast

The Music Box Theater presents Feelin' Groovy

Photo courtesy of Davis Scarborough

The Music Box Theater continues its tradition of tripping on groovy tunes in an all-new exploration of the music from the 1960s and 1970s. The show will feature classics originally sung by The Beach Boys, Simon & Garfunkel, The Beatles, Blood, Sweat & Tears, 5th Dimension, Led Zeppelin, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

The Music Box Theater
12777 Queensbury Ln, Houston, TX 77024, USA
https://www.themusicboxtheater.com/feelingroovy24

TICKET INFO

$38-$52

