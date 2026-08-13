The Music Box Theater presents Country Cabaret, a new review of some of the best country music that spans the decades. The country music show full of roots, riffs and ruckus pays tribute to early folk and blues, the twang of the outlaw legends, all the way to today’s chart-topping country hits.
The Music Box Theater presents Country Cabaret, a new review of some of the best country music that spans the decades. The country music show full of roots, riffs and ruckus pays tribute to early folk and blues, the twang of the outlaw legends, all the way to today’s chart-topping country hits.
WHEN
WHERE
The Music Box Theater
12777 Queensbury Ln, Houston, TX 77024, USA
https://www.themusicboxtheater.com/country
TICKET INFO
$42-$57
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