The Music Box Theater presents Broadway at the Box 2026

The Music Box Theater cast, now performing in its 15th Houston season, is returning to its theatrical roots in Broadway at the Box 2026. The crew will give tribute to some of the best songs that Broadway has to offer in the musical celebration, a brand-new cabaret that features an eclectic mix of hits from Broadway then until Broadway now.

The production features songs from Broadway classics, including “People” (Funny Girl), “Music of the Night” (Phantom of the Opera), “Dear Theodosia” (Hamilton), "Soliloquy" (Carousel), “Winner Takes it All” (Mamma Mia), and more.